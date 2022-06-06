Al-Azhar: Insulting holy prophet is real terrorism

SHAFAQNA-Al-Azhar Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Centersaid that recent derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) are examples of real terrorism that can plunge the word into crisis and wars.

Al-Azhar condemned recent derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in a TV program in India.

Al-Azhar said in a statement that the insulting remarks by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) signifies their ignorance about history and the Seerah of messengers of God, RT Arabic reported.

It said sacrilegious remarks like this by those who despise interfaith dialogue are an invitation to extremism and spreading hatred and sedition among followers of different religions.

That is why the international community must decisively and resolutely counter such actions, the center added.

Source : IQNA