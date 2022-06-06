Spain wins Halal in Travel Award in 2022

SHAFAQNA-Spain won this year’s “Top Muslim-Friendly Emerging Destination” at the Halal in Travel Awards 2022 in Singapore.

The “Halal in Travel Awards” celebrate and recognize the travel industry players’ efforts that significantly impacted the Muslim lifestyle travel segments.

This award acknowledges Spain’s efforts in enhancing halal awareness levels, consequently leading to an increase in halal-friendly services.

Present to receive the award were the Ambassador of Spain to Singapore, Santiago Miralles, and Spain Tourism Board’s Director for Southeast Asia, Australia & New Zealand, Monica Sanchez.

In his speech, Ambassador Miralles said the Muslim-friendly services offered in Spain continued to grow due to the close collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors.

Many hotels, restaurants and establishments in Spain adapt to meet the needs of Muslim travelers. Certain products and services also have the Halal Certification awarded by the Halal Institute, which guarantees that they meet the requirements demanded under Islamic law. The list of places with halal options in Spain where you can go to enjoy Spanish gastronomy is extensive. From small charming places to halal haute cuisine.