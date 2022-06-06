Salam calls for releasing TB prisoners

SHAFAQNA-Salam for Democracy and Human Rights demanded the immediate release of prisoners of conscience who are confirmed to have TB (Tuberculosis).

Salam expressed its concern regarding the testimonies and complaints that came out of Jaw Prison in Bahrain, which document poor medical care, especially in light of the prison administration’s routine failure to provide appropriate medical care to prisoners, whether deliberately or through negligence.

In this regard, the organization stressed that the prison clinic lacks the operational capacity appropriate for the number of prisoners and specialized doctors. Salam also stressed that health care there relies on painkillers only, in light of the multiple insults by prison doctors against prisoners of conscience and political prisoners.

Salam described the punishment by the prison administration against political detainees by depriving them of medical care, good health environment and adequate food for their patients as appalling; pointing out that the prison administration often refuses to transfer sick political prisoners to specialized hospitals.

It said that families of detainees and executive judges are informed at the right time if the prisoners have a serious illness due to professional confidentiality, in order to implement the necessary protection measures to ensure full health care.

Salam indicated that less than a month after the release of detainee Ahmed Jaber Radhi on a wheelchair with an iron brace on his head after contracting pulmonary tuberculosis, the cases of the disease reappeared in Jaw Central Prison and two other prisoners got infected; Hassan Abdullah Habib Ali Ahmed and Mortada Mohammad Abdulrida Jaafar Mohammad.

Source : Bahrain Mirror