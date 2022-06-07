US President postpones his trip to a number of Middle East countries

SHAFAQNA-A number of officials revealed to NBC News that US President Joe Biden had postponed his planned trip to a number of countries in the Middle East.

Biden had previously planned to arrive in the region this month but on Friday officials said the trip had been pushed back to July.

During his trip, Biden plans to meet several top officials in the Middle East, including Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, head of the right wing Yamina Party, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, who is the de facto ruler of the kingdom. Since he took up his responsibilities, Bin Salman has been involved in flagrant violations of human rights and international law.

US officials have reiterated that the trip, which will be Biden’s first visit to the Middle East as president, will take place sooner or later because of its importance in tackling major crises related to the daily life of the American people.

“We are working on a trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia for a GCC (the Gulf Cooperation Council)+3 Summit,” a senior administration official told NBC News. “We are working to confirm dates. When we have something to announce, we will.”

Source : middleeastmonitor