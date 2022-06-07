UK: Rights groups call for boycotting controversial movie “Lady of Heaven”

SHAFAQNA- UK rights groups has urged Muslims to boycott the controversial film “Lady of Heaven” which tries to sow discord among Muslims. In a statement on Sunday (05 June 2022), the Islamic Human Rights Commission IHRC slammed the screening of the movie, urging the Muslim community to unite to confront such malicious measures.

“With its derogatory portrayal of eminent Muslim personages in early Islamic history including the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) wives, the film represents a blatant provocation and brazen attempt to sow discord and division in the House of Islam,” reads the statement.

“The film’s writer, Yasir Al-Habib, is a well-known hatemonger who was imprisoned in Kuwait for pushing hate-filled sectarian narratives. His views and activities have been condemned by Sunnis and Shias alike who have also questioned the sources of his funding and support,” added the rights group.

Source: IQNA