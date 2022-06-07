English
International Shia News Agency

UN’s Spokesperson: We strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions

0
encourage respectfor all religions

SHAFAQNA- Amid sharp reaction from several Muslim nations over remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), UN’s Spokesperson said that the UN strongly encourages respect and tolerance for all religions.

The Spokesperson was responding to a question by a Pakistani journalist on the condemnation by several Muslim nations over remarks by BJP’s former national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal against the Prophet and the Secretary General’s response to it.

“I’ve seen stories. I haven’t seen the remarks themselves, but I mean, regardless, I can tell you that we strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Monday (06 June 2022) at the daily press briefing.

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal as the row over their remarks against the Prophet escalated with protests from many countries.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP had issued a statement saying that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

Source: thewire

Related posts

Canadians remembering Muslim family killed a year ago

asadian

West demands release of long-awaited UN’s report on Uighur Muslims

asadian

UN: Drought to affect 7 million in Somalia by end of 2022

asadian

India: Hindu right-wing claims on Mosques raise fears

asadian

UN: Export restrictions worsen global food crisis

asadian

Afghanistan: Nearly 20 million people going hungry

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.