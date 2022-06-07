UN’s Spokesperson: We strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions

SHAFAQNA- Amid sharp reaction from several Muslim nations over remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders against Prophet Mohammed (PBUH), UN’s Spokesperson said that the UN strongly encourages respect and tolerance for all religions.

The Spokesperson was responding to a question by a Pakistani journalist on the condemnation by several Muslim nations over remarks by BJP’s former national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal against the Prophet and the Secretary General’s response to it.

“I’ve seen stories. I haven’t seen the remarks themselves, but I mean, regardless, I can tell you that we strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions,” Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Monday (06 June 2022) at the daily press briefing.

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal as the row over their remarks against the Prophet escalated with protests from many countries.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP had issued a statement saying that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

Source: thewire