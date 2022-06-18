The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer to a question about delaying performing Salaat on the order of the employer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about delaying performing Salaat on the order of the employer.

Question: If due to work contracts, performing Salaat on time is not possible and performing the Salaat is delayed by about one hour, will it cause problem according to Sharia?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: There is no doubt that a Muslim must perform Salaat on time and to realise its attainment, but if the conditions force a person to perform Salaat later, there is no problem; whether Salaat is performed individually or in congregation.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA