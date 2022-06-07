India: Extremist launch #BoycottQatarAirways campaign after Doha’s stance on remarks insulting prophet

SHAFAQNA-#BoycottQatarAirways has taken the lead in trending Twitter hashtags after right-wing Hindus called for an economic boycott of the Persian Gulf state.

This comes following the sanctioning of two party spokespersons from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for making insulting statements about the prophet.

The controversy has seen the party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi caught in an international diplomatic crisis.

In a recent television debate, BJP national Spokesperson Nupur Sharma insulted the prophet and his wife Aisha. Shortly after, Sharma’s colleague, BJP’s Delhi Media Operation Chief Naveen Kumar Jindal wrote a now-deleted tweet about the prophet following a public outrage over Sharma’s statements.

Muslims account for roughly 13% of India’s population of 1.35 billion people, while the number of Indians in Qatar exceeds 750,000, making up about 25% of Qatar’s overall population of 2,979,915.

Source : dohanews