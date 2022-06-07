English
International Shia News Agency

UAE slams India on remarks insulting prophet

0
UAE slams India

SHAFAQNA-The United Arab Emirates – a close India ally – became the latest Persian Gulf state to voice its condemnation of the remarks madeby Nupur two members of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The right-wing party took no action against Sharma and Jindal until Sunday when a chorus of diplomatic outrage began, with Qatar and Kuwait summoning their Indian ambassadors to protest. Shortly afterwards, the BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal, and issued a rare statement saying it “strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities”.

The UAE’s foreign ministry on Monday said the BJP officials’ comments were “contrary to moral and humanitarian values and principles”. The ministry underlined the “need for respecting religious symbols… and countering hate speech”, state news agency WAM reported.

Source : aljazeera

 

Related posts

India: Extremist launch #BoycottQatarAirways campaign after Doha’s stance on remarks insulting prophet

asadian

India: New social media laws in response to rights violations

asadian

Muslin countries condemn India for insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

asadian

USA highlights China, Saudi Arabia & Afghanistan violations in religious freedom report

asadian

India: Aligarh’s College Professor sent on leave for performing ‘Namaz’ on college lawns

asadian

India: Muslim students accused of wearing Hijab in Karnataka University College

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.