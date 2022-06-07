English
International Shia News Agency

Iran: Islamic World Tourism Exhibition opens in Tehran

0
Islamic World Tourism Exhibition

SHAFAQNA- The first edition of the Islamic World Tourism Exhibition was launched here in Tehran on Tuesday.

Baghestani, the expo’s public relations officer, told IQNA that it is aimed at introducing the potentials of the Muslim world countries in the field of tourism.

He said the exhibition also seeks to create and enhance links between activists and businesses active in this field.

According to Baghestani, the tourism potentials of Iran, Iraq, and other Islamic countries, especially those with successful tourism industries, including Malaysia and Turkey, are introduced at the expo.

He noted that the roughly 1.8 billion Muslim population in the world forms an attractive tourism market for not only Muslim countries but also elsewhere.

The exhibition will run at the Shahre Aftab Exhibition Center south of Tehran until June 10.

Source : IQNA

Related posts

Muslin countries condemn India for insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

asadian

Iranian MP: “Iran is determined to remove barriers to communicate with neighbors”

asadian

Iran denounces France & Germany statements on Greek tankers seizure

asadian

Iran’s president: Economic and trade ties between Iran & Tajikistan have increased by four fold

asadian

Middle East countries condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremists

asadian

Saudi’s FM: Some progress in talks with Iran

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.