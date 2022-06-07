Iran: Islamic World Tourism Exhibition opens in Tehran

SHAFAQNA- The first edition of the Islamic World Tourism Exhibition was launched here in Tehran on Tuesday.

Baghestani, the expo’s public relations officer, told IQNA that it is aimed at introducing the potentials of the Muslim world countries in the field of tourism.

He said the exhibition also seeks to create and enhance links between activists and businesses active in this field.

According to Baghestani, the tourism potentials of Iran, Iraq, and other Islamic countries, especially those with successful tourism industries, including Malaysia and Turkey, are introduced at the expo.

He noted that the roughly 1.8 billion Muslim population in the world forms an attractive tourism market for not only Muslim countries but also elsewhere.

The exhibition will run at the Shahre Aftab Exhibition Center south of Tehran until June 10.

Source : IQNA