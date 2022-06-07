English
International Shia News Agency

World Cup 2022: Qatar &Turkey team up to discuss security

0
Qatar &Turkey

SHAFAQNA-Qatar &Turkey team up to discuss security at FIFA World Cup 2022.

Qatari and Turkish delegations held a meeting in Doha on Sunday to discuss security matters in preparation for hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 later this year.

The Qatari delegation was led by head of Security and Safety Operations Committee for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari, while the Turkish delegations was headed by Deputy Interior Minister Muhterem Ince, Anadolu Agency reported.

The meetings tapped into various aspects of joint cooperation during the major tournament, due to be held this November.

Source : dohanews

Related posts

India: Hindu Extremists launch ‘#BoycottQatarAirways’ campaign after Doha’s stance on Indian officials insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

asadian

Muslin countries condemn India for insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH)

asadian

Qatar and EU Commission discuss Schengen visa exemption

asadian

Qatar’s readiness to find a peaceful resolution to Ukraine War

asadian

Will 2022 World Cup be carbon neutral?

asadian

2022 World Cup: Qatar to receive 16000 football fans daily through two airports

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.