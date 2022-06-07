World Cup 2022: Qatar &Turkey team up to discuss security

SHAFAQNA-Qatar &Turkey team up to discuss security at FIFA World Cup 2022.

Qatari and Turkish delegations held a meeting in Doha on Sunday to discuss security matters in preparation for hosting the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 later this year.

The Qatari delegation was led by head of Security and Safety Operations Committee for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Major General Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari, while the Turkish delegations was headed by Deputy Interior Minister Muhterem Ince, Anadolu Agency reported.

The meetings tapped into various aspects of joint cooperation during the major tournament, due to be held this November.

Source : dohanews