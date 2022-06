SHAFAQNA-A senior US senator has called on President Joe Biden’s administration to push for “a full and transparent investigation” into the killing last month of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh .

Mitt Romney, the senator from Utah, sent a letter on Monday to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, urging the state department to ensure accountability for Abu Akleh’s killing, which caused global outrage and condemnation.

Source : aljazeera