Mufti of Lebanon: Muslims can be influential in 21st century with wisdom

SHAFAQNA- Noting that It is not true that Muslims can not enter the 21st century with their Islam,” Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, said: “What is true is that they can be effective by relying on their own wisdom as a basis for understanding the Shari’a and proving their legitimacy.”

Sheikh Derian, speaking at the conference on “Religious Extremism: Intellectual Preliminaries and Coping Strategies” in Cairo, said: “Human society is facing changes and developments that in order to understand the new contemporary reality and provide appropriate solutions based on the basic principles of Islam, requires in-depth research and studies that are in line with such changes and developments to emphasize the fact that the religion of Islam is compatible with any time and place.”

Pointing out that one of these changes is the culmination of the phenomenon of religious extremism, he said: “Extremism is basically based on a central idea, which is to monopolize the faith and reject others and to think that they are wrong. This issue sometimes leads to the excommunication and elimination of others, and to physical assassination and mass deportation.”

The Sunni Mufti of Lebanon, noting that the religion of Islam is an effective way to interact with nations and peoples as a single family and their peaceful coexistence, added: “If Muslim scholars had not used their wisdom and the rules and Ijtihads inferred from the general principles of Islamic law as a beacon, Islam would not have spread from China to the West. Muslim scholars today face the same challenge, only the social conditions and scientific and epistemological equations differ.”

He stated in the end: “It is not true that Muslims can not enter the 21st century with their Islam. But what is true is that they can be effective by relying on their own wisdom as a point to understand their law and a basis for establishing their legitimacy.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian