Lebanese analyst: Next stage in forming government will see more recession

SHAFAQNA- While some Lebanese newspapers have reported on the initial agreement between the presidents and the Lebanese parliament on the mechanisms for preparing for parliamentary consultations to nominate a new Lebanese prime minister, but Michel Aoun has not yet invited members of parliament to begin the consultations, and no date has been set.

Samir al-Hasan, a Lebanese political researcher and analyst, told Shafaqna Lebanon: “The general feature of the next phase is more stagnation, because there are no immediate solutions to form a new government in sight and on the contrary, it is likely that the government headed by Najib Mikati will remain in office for a long time due to the divisions that the country is witnessing.”

“We witnessed such a trend in the election session of the House of Representatives. So far, no serious efforts have been made to discuss the formation of a government,” he said.

Al-Hasan also said about the consequences of disagreeing on the issue of government: “Undoubtedly, the recession we are witnessing will lead to more crises and collapses and a worsening of the livelihood crisis. Closing and delaying the formation of the Lebanese government has become a tradition, and if there was a national consensus and agreement, it would certainly be resolved. Even in the past, there were mechanisms for flexibility between competitors, but now the divisive situation is quite obvious and I do not think it is possible to form a government quickly.”

“The results of the parliamentary elections encourage the West to continue its siege of Lebanon, to impose restrictions on it and to lead it to further crises. There are signs of closure, and there is no serious effort to resolve the livelihood and economic crisis and start a national dialogue to stop the collapse,” He continued.

“In the face of the daily turmoil related to the living conditions of the Lebanese citizens, their problems are still not heard by the officials and there is no glimmer of hope for the imminent improvement of the situation,” Samir Al-Hasan concluded.

