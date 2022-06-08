An application that enhances children’s motor skills

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A 12-week app program boosted children’s motor skills an average of 15.5 percentage points, taking them from below average to average rating, according to a new study published in the journal Pediatrics.

The study enrolled 72 children, whose ages ranged from 3 to 5 years old. The preschoolers were randomly divided into two groups. In both groups, parents downloaded a study app to their phones. One group of parents received an app that provided 3 months of activities, lessons, and games to promote children’s “free play” routines.

The other group had parents download an app that provided a 3-month program of structured activities that focused on six motor skills—hopping, throwing, sliding, kicking, jumping and catching—for 12 minutes a day through the app.

The study shows that app-based, in-home programs can help children improve their motor skills.

Source: medicalxpress