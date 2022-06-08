Do family genes matter Cancer?

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A team from the University of Alberta say that while the development of cancer is no doubt related to one’s genes, additional environmental and metabolic factors also come into play.

There are roughly 1,000 genes that can become cancerous upon mutation. Usually, two different mutations within these cells must occur for cancer to grow. So, that means there is literally a million potential mutation pairs.

Moreover, according to the relevant data, heritable cancers make up only five to 10 percent of all diagnosed cancers. The rest are brought on by exposome-related factors, which spark genetic mutations.

“If we understand the cause of cancer, then we can start highlighting the known causes, the lifestyle issues that introduce or increase our risk,” the researcher conclude.

Source: studyfinds