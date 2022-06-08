English
Taller people and higher risk of diseases

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Being taller may increase your risk of developing nerve, skin, and some heart diseases, according to the largest study linking height and disease to date.

Now, Sridharan Raghavan at the University of Colorado and his colleagues have analyzed data and confirmed that a higher genetically predicted height increases your risk of atrial fibrillation – heart palpitations – and circulatory problems.

They also found that having genes linked to being taller was associated with a higher risk of developing nerve damage and infections of the skin and bones.

The findings suggested that measuring someone’s height could be a quick and easy way to determine their disease risk.

Source: newscientist

