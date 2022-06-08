Blood cells could be key to aging

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- The key to aging could be unlocked thanks to new research which has uncovered how genetic changes that accumulate slowly in blood cells throughout our lives are likely to be responsible for the dramatic change in blood production after the age of 70.

The team from the Welcome Sanger Institute, the Cambridge Stem Cell Institute and collaborators studied the production of blood cells from the bone marrow, analyzing 10 individuals ranging in age from new-borns to the elderly.

They sequenced the whole genomes of 3,579 blood stem cells, identifying all the somatic mutations contained in each cell.

The team used this to reconstruct ‘family trees’ of each person’s blood stem cells, showing, for the first time, an unbiased view of the relationships among blood cells and how these relationships change across the human lifespan.

Source: sciencedaily