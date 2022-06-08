Iran’s FM: Indian officials to continue resorting to peaceful coexistence among all religions

SHAFAQNA- As to the recent sacrilege of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) by one of the Indian politicians, Iranian Foreign Minister stated that Muslims expect Indian officials to continue resorting to peaceful coexistence among all religions and sects, as it was experienced throughout the history of the country.

India has constantly followed up peaceful coexistence and tried to live in peace and tranquility, Upon his arrival in New Delhi, Hossein Amirabdollahian said, noting that Muslims cannot tolerate the sacrilege of the Prophet of Islam at all. Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Indian Ambassador in Tehran to protest the desecration of Islam’s Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in a TV debate.

Gaddam Dharmendra, the Indian envoy, expressed regret, saying that any sacrilege against the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) is not acceptable at all. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Spokesperson Nupur Sharma made derogatory comments about the Prophet of Islam (PBUH), which led to widespread condemnation in the country and also triggered violent clashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur last Friday.

Source: IRNA