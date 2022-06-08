Five more Islamic countries join diplomatic protests for insulting the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) by Indian officials

SHAFAQNA- Five more countries have joined diplomatic protests across the Muslim world over derogatory remarks insulting Islam prophet in India. Indonesia, the Maldives, Jordan, Bahrain and Libya have joined Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE and Afghanistan in lodging official complaints over comments from representatives of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party. Meanwhile hard-line party members have reacted angrily to disciplinary action against the pair after their comments went viral in the Middle East.

Indonesia, which has the largest number of Muslims in the world, summoned the Indian ambassador in Jakarta. “Indonesia strongly condemns unacceptable derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) by two Indian politicians,” read a tweet by the foreign ministry.

The BJP’s attempt to quell the anger by suspending its national spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, and expelling its Delhi media head, Naveen Kumar Jindal, and dismissing them as “fringe elements” who did not represent the government’s views has had little success in the Muslim world.

And at home Hindu hardliners who have frequently targeted India’s Muslim minority vented their anger over the climbdown, unusually for a party that has never faced any internal criticism in its eight years in power.

