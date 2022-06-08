Palestine MP: Israel started partitioning Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Israeli occupation authorities have already started partitioning Al-Aqsa Mosque, the head of the Jerusalem Committee at the Palestinian Parliament, MP Ahmed Abu Halabiyeh, said.

Quds Press reported Abu Halabiyeh stated that the Israeli occupation authorities are planning to complete their control over Al-Aqsa Mosque and make Jerusalem a Jewish city.

“The occupation has started spatial partitioning of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the MP said, noting that “the temporal partitioning was completed in 2008.”He pointed out that the Israeli occupation authorities are targeting the eastern area of Al-Aqsa Mosque to build synagogues and perform their rituals. They maintain a path to the area starting from the Muslim holy site’s Mughrabi Gate.

Source : middleeastmonitor