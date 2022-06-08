English
International Shia News Agency

Palestine MP: Israel started partitioning Al-Aqsa Mosque

0
Israel started partitioning Al-Aqsa Mosque

SHAFAQNA-Israeli occupation authorities have already started partitioning Al-Aqsa Mosque, the head of the Jerusalem Committee at the Palestinian Parliament, MP Ahmed Abu Halabiyeh, said.

Quds Press reported Abu Halabiyeh stated that the Israeli occupation authorities are planning to complete their control over Al-Aqsa Mosque and make Jerusalem a Jewish city.

“The occupation has started spatial partitioning of Al-Aqsa Mosque,” the MP said, noting that “the temporal partitioning was completed in 2008.”He pointed out that the Israeli occupation authorities are targeting the eastern area of Al-Aqsa Mosque to build synagogues and perform their rituals. They maintain a path to the area starting from the Muslim holy site’s Mughrabi Gate.

Source : middleeastmonitor

Related posts

Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque [Video]

asadian

Islamic-Christian body: Settler Flag March paves the way for religious war

asadian

Israeli incursions challenge agreement banning non-Muslim prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque

asadian

Middle East countries condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremists

asadian

Hundreds of Israelis entered Al-Aqsa Mosque and surrounded worshipers [photos]

asadian

Al-Aqsa Mosque Preacher warns about Israeli “Flag March”

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.