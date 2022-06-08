English
India: BJP asks officials to exercise caution on religious issues

SHAFAQNA-Leaders of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have instructed officials to be “extremely cautious” when talking about religion on public platforms .

Two leaders of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said verbal instructions were given to more than 30 senior officials and some federal ministers who are authorised to take part in debates hosted by Indian news channels often broadcast live to millions of viewers, the Reuters news agency reported on Tuesday.

“We don’t want party officials to speak in a way that hurts the religious sentiments of any community … They must ensure the party’s doctrine gets shared in a sophisticated manner,” said a senior BJP leader and federal minister in New Delhi, according to the report.

Source :  aljazeera

