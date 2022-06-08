Malaysia: Authorities to prevent use of religious elements in ads

SHAFAQNA- A new code of ethics that prevents the use of religious elements in the advertisement will soon be issued by the Malaysian authorities. The code is set to be issued by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Content Forum (FKKMM) executive director Mediha Mahmood said the 2022 Content Code was drafted to prevent advertisers and product owners from using religious elements to entice customers.

“The proposed code, to be enforced by the end of this year, includes provisions to address seditious or provocative content, acts of gender violence, as well as the use of religion in advertisements,” Berita Harian quoted her as saying.

For example, products claimed to be blessed with a Quranic prayer and able to cure diseases, and beauty products that are ablution-friendly would require the seller to explain in detail the claims made and provide proof.

Mediha said the prohibitions applied to the use of religious elements of all faiths, not just Islam, so that religion would not be used as a marketing gimmick.

Source: IQNA