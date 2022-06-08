Iran & Russia review mutual ties

SHAFAQNA-Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a telephone conversation on Wednesday reviewed bilateral relations and regional issues.

During a phone call, the two sides stressed the need for diplomatic efforts to reach a final agreement in the process of nuclear talks in Vienna in a way that ensures its full implementation and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the official portal of Kremlin Palace reported.

President Putin offered his condolences and sympathies over the incident of derailment of a passenger train on the Tabas-Yazd railroad track which has left a number of passengers dead and injured.

While discussing bilateral cooperation, both sides called for strengthening mutual ties, including the implementation of joint projects in the commercial and economic fields.

In addition to addressing issues related to regional stability and security, they stressed the need to work more within the framework of the Astana peace process to help resolve Syria’s problems.

Source :IRNA