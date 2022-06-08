Saudi Arabia: New COVID-19 cases in rise above 1,000 for first time since February

SHAFAQNA-New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday went above the 1,000-mark for the first time since Feb.

Around a third of cases (341) were recorded in the capital Riyadh, 190 in Jeddah, 133 in Dammam, 48 in Makkah, and 41 in Madinah. Several other cities recorded less than 35 new cases each.

The Kingdom’s health ministry also announced three new COVID-19-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 9,163.

It added that 616 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 756,871.

