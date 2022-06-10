SHAFAQNA- A new study finds companies are in favor of religious diversity. On the basis of a recent Pew Foundation report, it has highly been exaggerated about the supposed death of religion. Consequently, companies are beginning to understand containing religious faith as part of their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. They want people to know that their faith and belief is of importance. According to this report, 40 percent of the companies under study involve religion as a component of their diversity initiatives. RFBF President Brian Grim said that tech companies frequently hire workers from religious countries.

It is estimated that Christians in America are going to decline from three-quarters of the population to two-thirds by 2050. Also, it is estimated that Muslims will replace Jews as the second-largest religion in the U.S. In Europe, it is estimated that Muslims are going to increase to 10 percent of the population. Through creating corporate-sanctioned faith-based ERGs, people within the company can gather together, have prayer groups, share ideas, construct charities, provide funds for events, and blend with other religious groups.

Grim referred to the fact that employees’ beliefs often reflect beliefs of customers and clients and this is one of the advantages of corporate recognition of employees’ faith. Companies will have a better understanding of what they’re discussing when engaging in political issues if they consider the views of various groups of religious employees.

Source: The American Conservative