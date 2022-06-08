Acquiring Excellent Intention: Commentary on Dua Makarim Akhlaq (Part-3) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on Dua Makarim Akhlaq (Part-3)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Acquiring Excellent Intention

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

اللَّهُمَّ صَلِّ عَلَى مُحَمَّدٍ وَ آلِهِ، وَ بَلِّغْ بِإِيمَانِي أَكْمَلَ الْإِيمَانِ، وَ اجْعَلْ يَقِينِي أَفْضَلَ الْيَقِينِ، وَ انْتَهِ بِنِيَّتِي إِلَى أَحْسَنِ النِّيَّاتِ، وَ بِعَمَلِي إِلَى أَحْسَنِ الْاَعْمَالِ.

O Allah, bless Mohammad and his Household, cause my faith to reach the perfect faith. And make my certainty the most excellent certainty, and take my intention to the best of intentions, and my deed to the best of deeds!

Commentary: Intentions play an essential role in establishing the principles of worship. A deed solely for Allah’s sake (SWT) is virtuous; otherwise, it becomes worthless. For instance, the Quran praises warriors who battle for the cause of Allah (SWT) and promises them lofty rewards in the Hereafter (Al-i-Imran 3:169):

وَلَا تَحْسَبَنَّ الَّذِينَ قُتِلُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ أَمْوَاتًا ۚ بَلْ أَحْيَاءٌ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ يُرْزَقُونَ ‎﴿١٦٩﴾‏

3:169 And never think of those who have been killed in the cause of Allah as dead. Rather, they are alive with their Lord, receiving provision.

However, the reward of a person who goes for Jihad to gain war booties will gain nothing but the spoils of the war. In the following Hadith, the Prophet (SAWA) informed Muslims about the importance of intentions when engaging in Jihad[1],[2]:

انَّمَا الْاعْمالُ بِالنِّيّاتِ، وَ انَّما لِكُلِّ امْرِئٍ مانَوى، فمن غزا ابتغاء ما عند الله عز وجل فقد وقع أجره على الله عز وجل، ومن غزا يريد عرض الدنيا أو نوى عقالا لم يكن له إلا ما نوى

People’s actions are subject to their intentions, and every human being achieves what he intends. Whoever goes to jihad for the sake of Allah (SWT), his reward is with Him. But he who goes to jihad, but his intention is the material property and the goods of life, will get nothing but what he intended.

In the Battle of Ahzab (or the Battle of the Trench), Amr-ibn-Abd-al-Wud (عمرو بن عبد ود) managed to cross the trench that Muslims had dug around the Medina and challenged the Muslims to a duel. Everyone stayed away except Ali-Abn-Ibi-Talib (AS) who eventually gained permission from the Prophet (SAWA) to fight. With a decisive stroke, he knocked Amr-ibn-Abd-al-Wud to the ground. It has been narrated that when Imam Ali (AS) wanted to finish Amr-ibn-Abd-al-Wud, Amr spat on the face of Ali (AS). Imam Ali (AS) stopped fighting for a few moments to calm his anger, then killed Amr. The Prophet (SAWA), regarding that strike of the sword, said[3],[4]:

ضَرْبَةُ عَلّیٍ یَوْمَ الْخَنْدَق افْضَلُ مِنْ عِبادَةِ الثقلین

The Strike of Ali (AS) on the Day of the Trench was more virtuous than the worship of all (Muslims) – human-beings and Jinn.

The virtuousness of the strike was due to the sincerity of the Imam’s intentions on the battlefield.

Some may ask how the single act of Imam Ali (as) is more virtuous than the worship of the Prophet (SAWA)? The Prophet (SAWA) strengthened the position of the sincerity of Imam Ali (AS) among Muslims with his statement. The Prophet (SAWA) used a similar tone about Abu Dharr Al-Ghifari to strengthen the position of his truthfulness amongst Muslims when he said[5],[6]:

سَمِعْتُ رَسُولَ اللَّهِ ص يَقُولُ :مَا أَظَلَّتِ الْخَضْرَاءُ وَ لَا أَقَلَّتِ الْغَبْرَاءُ عَلَى ذِي لَهْجَةٍ (اللَّهْجَةُ اللِّسَانُ) أَصْدَقُ مِنْ أَبِي ذَرٍّ

The earth does not carry nor the heavens cast shadow over a man more truthful than Abu Dharr.

Many reports (hadith) from the Prophet (SAWA) and the Ahl al-Bayt stated that Allah (SWT) rewards for intentions even when we may not get a chance to fulfill them. For instance, Jabir bin Abdullah (جابر بن عبداللَّه) narrates from the Prophet (SAWA), who said[7]:

رَجُلانِ فِى الْاجْرِ سَواءٌ: رَجُلٌ مُسْلِمٌ اعْطاهُ اللّهُ مالًا يَعْمَلُ فِيهِ بِطاعَةِ اللّهِ، وَ رَجُلٌ فَقيرٌ يَقُولُ: اللَّهُمَّ لَوْ شِئْتَ رَزَقْتَنى‌ ما رَزَقْتَ اخى فَاعْمَلُ فيه‌ بِطاعَتِكَ

Two persons are equal in eternal reward; the first is the Muslim man to whom Allah has given him wealth, and he spends on charity. The second one is a poor man who has no wealth. But he says, O! Allah, if you give me wealth, like what you gave to my religious brother, I will spend it like my brother.

Another report from the Prophet (SAWA) states[8],[9]:

مَنْ اتى فِراشَهُ وَ هُوَ يَنْوى انْ يَقُومَ فيُصَلَّى مِنَ اللَّيْلِ فَغَلَبَتْهُ عَيْنُهُ حَتَّى يَصْبَحَ كُتِبَ لَهُ مانَوى‌ وَكانَ نَوْمُهُ صَدَقَةً عَلَيْهِ مِنْ رَبِّهِ

Whoever goes to bed intending to get up for the night prayer but oversleeps until the Fajr prayer, his intention would be written in his book of the deed, and his sleep would count as a charity for him.

There is an interesting discussion amongst the scholars on why some sinners, like Firawn, will eternally remain in Hell. Why is there eternal punishment for a limited period of sin? Imam Sadeq (AS) stated that eternal punishments and rewards result from intentions. He said that people like Firon intended to disobey Allah (SWT) eternally. Hence, their punishment is eternal. The text of the hadith is as follows:[10],[11]

انَّما خُلِّدَ اهْلُ النَّارِ فِى النّار لِانَّ نِيّاتِهِمْ كانَتْ فِى الدُّنْيا انْ لَوْ خُلِّدُوا فِيها انْ يَعْصُوا اللّهَ ابَداً، وَانَّما خُلِّدَ اهْلُ الْجَنَّةِ فِى الْجَنَّةِ لِانَّ نِيّاتِهِمْ كانَتْ فِى الدُّنْيا انْ لَوْ بَقُوا فيها انْ يُطيعُوا اللَّهَ ابَداً

The eternal punishment of people is the result of their intention to disobey Allah (SWT) forever. Similarly, the eternal reward of people is the result of their will to obey Allah (SWT) forever.

After winning the battle of Jamal, one of the companions of Imam Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (AS) said to the Imam (AS) that he wished that his brother was present in the battle so he could benefit from the reward of supporting the Imam. Imam Ali (AS) asked his companion[12]:

فَقال لَهُ عَلَىْهِ السَّلامُ: اَهَوى اَخيکَ مَعَنا؟ فَقالَ: نَعَمْ. قالَ: فَقَدْ شَهِدَنا،

Would your brother sympathize with our cause? The companion replied, “Yes”. Then the Imam said to him; indeed, he was with us. Then, the Imam (AS) went a step further and said:

وَ لَقَدْ شَهِدَنا! في عَسْکَرِنا هذا اَقْوام في اَصْلابِ الرِّجالِ وَ اَرْحامِ النِّساءِ، سَيَرْعَفُ بِهِمُ الزَّمانُ، وَ يَقْوى بِهِمُ الإيمانُ

He and the future generations who sympathize with us are present here. Shortly, time will bring them out, and faith will get strength through them.

Similarly, Imam Reza[13] (AS) said if a man in the West sympathizes with an assassin on an innocent man in the East, he would count as an accomplice in the murder. The text of the hadith is as follows:

وَ مَنْ رَضِيَ شَيْئاً كَانَ كَمَنْ أَتَاهُ وَ لَوْ أَنَّ رَجُلًا قُتِلَ بِالْمَشْرِقِ فَرَضِيَ بِقَتْلِهِ رَجُلٌ فِي الْمَغْرِبِ لَكَانَ الرَّاضِي عِنْدَ اللَّهِ عَزَّ وَ جَلَّ شَرِيكَ الْقَاتِلِ

Whoever sympathized with action is like who has committed it. Even if someone in the west pleased with a murder that has happened in the east, that individual is an accomplice in the murder in the sight of Allah (SWT).

Imam Sajad (AS) said: “O! Allah, make my intention the best intention” ((وَ انْتَهِ بِنِيَّتِي إِلَى أَحْسَنِ النِّيَّاتِ،). What is considered the “best intention”? What are our intentions when obeying and worshipping Allah (SWT)? Is it to guard ourselves against His wrath, gain Paradise, or something else? If Allah (SWT) would neither reward nor punish us, would we still obey and worship Him?

According to Imam Ali (AS), we are merchants and traders if we worship and obey Allah (SWT) solely to enter Paradise. This implies that our ideological slogan is no reward, no obedience. Similarly, if we obey and worship Him solely to guard ourselves against the Hellfire, then we obey Him like a slave who fears his master. The people who have a profound appreciation of the names and attributes of Allah (SWT) and those who love and enjoy carrying a conversation with Him, are those who obey and worship Him regardless of the promises of eternal rewards or punishments. The text of the hadith, as cited in Nahjul Balagha, hadith 237[14], reads as follows:

إِنَّ قَوْماً عَبَدُوا اللهَ رَغْبَةً فَتِلْكَ عِبَادَةُ التُّجَّارِ، وَإِنَّ قَوْماً عَبَدُوا اللهَ رَهْبَةً فَتِلْكَ عِبَادَةُ الْعَبِيدِ، وَإِنَّ قَوْماً عَبَدُوا اللهَ شُكْراً فَتِلْكَ عِبَادَةُ الاْحْرَارِ.

A group of people worshipped Allah out of a desire for reward; indeed, this is the worship of traders. Another group worshipped Allah out of fear; this is the worship of enslaved people. Still, another group worshipped Allah out of gratefulness; this is the worship of free men.

The love for Allah (SWT) in Imam Ali’s heart is underscored in Dua Kumail when it reads:

فَهَبْنِي يَا إِلَهِي وَسَيِّدِي وَمَوْلاي وَرَبِّي صَبَرْتُ عَلَى عَذَابِكَ، فَكَيْفَ أَصْبِرُ عَلَى فِرَاقِكَ

Then suppose, My God, my Master, my Protector, and my Lord, that I can endure Your chastisement. How can I endure separation from You?

Imam Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (AS) stated[15] that he worshipped Allah (SWT) neither for Paradise nor for fear of the Hellfire. Instead, he found Him worthy of worship as is:

إلهي ما عَبَدتُكَ طَمَعًا في جَنَّتِكَ، ولا خَوفًا مِن نارِكَ، ولكِن وَجَدتُكَ أهلًا لِلعِبادَةِ فَعَبَدتُك‌.

O! Allah, I do not worship you out of greed for Paradise and fear of Hell, but I found you worthy of worship, and therefore I worshiped you.

This hadith does not imply (at least to my knowledge) that Imam Ali (AS) did not have any concern about the Hellfire. The Munajat of Amir al-Mu’minin Ali (AS) in Masjed Kufa attest to this understanding. The Munajat begins with this phrase:

اَللّـهُمَّ إِنّي أَسْأَلُكَ الأَمَانَ يَوْمَ لا يَنْفَعُ مالٌ وَلابَنُونَ إِلاّ مَنْ أَتَىٰ اللهَ بِقَلْبٍ سَليمٍ،

O Allah, I ask You for protection on the day when property will not avail, nor sons except he who comes with a heart free (from evil) (26:88)

Similarly, the hadith does not imply that Imam Ali (AS) had no desire for eternal rewards when his Lord called him, “Enter My Paradise[16].”

يَا أَيَّتُهَا النَّفْسُ الْمُطْمَئِنَّةُ ‎﴿٢٧﴾‏ ارْجِعِي إِلَىٰ رَبِّكِ رَاضِيَةً مَّرْضِيَّةً ‎﴿٢٨﴾‏ فَادْخُلِي فِي عِبَادِي ‎﴿٢٩﴾‏ وَادْخُلِي جَنَّتِي ‎﴿٣٠﴾‏

Imam Ali (AS) said: “I found you worthy of worship, and therefore I worshipped you.” (ولكِن وَجَدتُكَ أهلًا لِلعِبادَةِ فَعَبَدتُك‌). Why is Allah (SWT) worthy of worship and what are the benefits of worshiping Him? We state the following reasons:

1) Allah (SWT) is the creator and the Lord of all the universes. He manages and oversees every creature’s affairs. He has blessed us with numerous blessings to which human beings cannot count [17]. Hence, intellect dictates that we praise, glorify, and appreciate Him for these bounties and blessings.

2) Allah (SWT) is the perfect being with the best names and attributes[18]. His worship brings us closer to Him and closeness to Him instills noble traits in our character[19]:

3) Worshipping Allah (SWT) is intertwined with our nature[20] and his worship brings to our focus the purpose of our creation[21]. The Quran emphasizes that those who fail to worship Allah (SWT) lose their goal and purpose in life[22].

4) Imam Ali’s profound knowledge of Allah (SWT) made him fall in love with his Lord. This love, not the motivation of avoiding Hell or gaining Heaven, motivated him to obey and worship the Lord. Ibn Abi al-Hadid al-Mu’tazili writes in his commentary on Nahj al-Balaghah: “Imam Ali (as) was the most devout person in worship. He prayed and fasted more than anyone else, and the people learned the night prayers and concomitance of dhikr and performed recommended rituals from him[23],[24].”

The following story indicates Imam Ali’s (AS) heart’s high and strong presence in prayer. In the battle of Safin, he was hit with an arrow, and a piece of it remained on his feet; its removal was too painful, and leaving it in the body would cause infection.

Imam’s companions, in consultation with Imam Hassan (AS), removed the piece while Imam Ali (AS) was prostrating in prayer. After finishing his prayer, the Imam noticed the arrow had been removed, and he looked at his companions and swore that he did not feel the removal of the arrow[25].

Egyptian women saw the beauty of Prophet Yusuf and became so unconscious that they cut off their hands with knives[26]. Therefore, it is not far from reality that Imam Ali (AS) was so fascinated by observing the manifestations of divine glory and light that he did not notice the pain of removing the arrow from his feet.

5) The Quran, in chapter At-Tawba (7:72), states that Allah (SWT) will grant believers magnificent and splendid gardens with flowing rivers and pleasant dwellings in Paradise. The reward more grand than the dwellings of Paradise is the pleasure of Allah (SWT). True believers are motivated to seek the pleasure of Allah (SWT) in their worship.

وَعَدَ اللَّهُ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ وَالْمُؤْمِنَاتِ جَنَّاتٍ تَجْرِي مِن تَحْتِهَا الْأَنْهَارُ خَالِدِينَ فِيهَا وَمَسَاكِنَ طَيِّبَةً فِي جَنَّاتِ عَدْنٍ ۚ وَرِضْوَانٌ مِّنَ اللَّهِ أَكْبَرُ ۚ ذَٰلِكَ هُوَ الْفَوْزُ الْعَظِيمُ ‎﴿٧٢﴾‏

9:72 Allah has promised the believing men and believing women gardens beneath which rivers flow, wherein they abide eternally, and pleasant dwellings in gardens of perpetual residence; but the pleasure of Allah is greater. It is that which is the great attainment.

In conclusion, the best intention is to seek the pleasure of Allah (SWT). Worshipping Allah (SWT) merely for gaining eternal rewards and averting punishment in the Hereafter falls short of being an excellent intention. This implies if it were not for Paradise and Hell, we would not be intending to worship Allah (SWT).

[1] Bahr-al-Anvar, Vol. 67, P212

[2] بحار الأنوار – العلامة المجلسي – ج ٦٧ – الصفحة ٢١٢ (shiaonlinelibrary.com)

[3] https://www.islamquest.net/fa/archive/fa48097 (آیا در روایت فضیلت ضربت امام علی(ع) در روز خندق، اغراق نشده است؟ – گنجینه پاسخ ها – اسلام کوئست – مرجعی برای پاسخگویی به سوالات دینی، اعتقادی و شرعی (islamquest.net))

[4] https://lib.eshia.ir/71422/1/467 (إقبال الأعمال – ط القديمة – السيد بن طاووس – کتابخانه مدرسه فقاهت (eshia.ir))

[5] https://lib.eshia.ir/12015/1/52 (تفسير القمي – القمي، علي بن ابراهيم – کتابخانه مدرسه فقاهت (eshia.ir))

[6] Abu Dharr al-Ghifari – Wikipedia

[7] مستدرك الوسائل – الميرزا النوري – ج ١ – الصفحة ٩٤ (shiaonlinelibrary.com)

[8] (فقه السنة: 1/ 201.)

[9] ص201 – كتاب فقه السنة – قيام الليل – المكتبة الشاملة الحديثة (al-maktaba.org)

[10] Al-Kafi, Vol.2, P. 85

[11] الكافي – الشيخ الكليني – ج ٢ – الصفحة ٨٥ (shiaonlinelibrary.com)

[12] Sermon 12 of Nahj al-Balagha

[13] عيون أخبار الرضا عليه السلام، ج‏1، ص: 273

[14] https://www.al-islam.org/nahjul-balagha-part-2-letters-and-sayings/selections-sayings-and-preaching-amir-al-muminin-ali#hadith-n-237

[15] بحار الأنوار – العلامة المجلسي – ج ٤١ – الصفحة ١٤ (shiaonlinelibrary.com)

[16] Al-Fajr, 89-30

[17] An-Nahl, 16:18

[18] Al-Araf 7:180

[19] Al-Baqra 2:138

[20] https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2018/04/25/key-findings-about-americans-belief-in-god/

[21] Aal-Imran 3:190-194

[22] Al-Hashr 59:19

[23] Commentary on Nahjul-Balagha Vol. 1, p. 27, Dar Al-Ahya Al-Kitab Al-Arabiya

[24] Ref.2 https://www.islamquest.net/fa/archive/question/fa5322

[25] https://www.islamquest.net/fa/archive/question/fa5322

[26] Yusuf 12:31