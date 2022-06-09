English
World Cup 2022 may have ‘Robot Linesmen’

SHAFAQNA-For World Cup 2022, which kicks off in November, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is determined to use the “semi automated offside” system, which could include a robot linesman.

The technology, which employs ten cameras to track 29 body points of each player, was tested in four of Doha’s eight World Cup stadiums during the Club World Cup and the Arab Cup.

With all indicators pointing to the technology working and bringing considerably faster offside calls than the present VAR line-led method, world chiefs are expected to give a favourable update after the International FA Board’s law-making annual general meeting that happened this week.

The summit was held in Qatar after it was postponed from its original March date in Zurich due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Source : dohanews

