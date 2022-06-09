Indian PM calls for expanding relations with Iran

Narendra Modi , during talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in New Delhi, said that relations between the two countries were less enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic, expressing hope that the ties will further develop in future.

The Indian prime minister sent greetings to Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi.

Modi referred to cooperation agreements previously signed between the two countries and announced India’s readiness to implement those agreements.

Amirabdollahian, for his part, spoke about areas of cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi, and said that the two sides share common views on the issues he discussed with Indian officials during his trip.

The top Iranian diplomat began his official visit early on Wednesday when he arrived in the Indian capital.

He also met with other senior Indian officials, including Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Source :IRNA