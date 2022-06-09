English
Iran’s response to IAEA’s resolution is firm & proportionate

SHAFAQNA- Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has said that Tehran’s response to the anti-Tehran resolution at the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors will be firm and proportionate.

The resolution, drafted by the United States and its three European allies, the UK, Germany, and France, was adopted on Wednesday after 30 out of 35 members of the Board of Governors voted in favor.

Russia and China voted against the measure, while India, Libya, and Pakistan abstained.

Khatibzadeh, in a tweet in response to the anti-Iran resolution, held those pushing the measure responsible for the consequences.

“US-E3 put their shortsighted agenda ahead of IAEA’s credibility by pushing a miscalculated & ill-advised Res. against a country w/ the world’s most transparent peaceful nuclear program. The initiators are responsible for the consequences.”

“Iran’s response is firm & proportionate.”

