Interview: Consequences of Ukraine War on Middle East

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An international affairs researcher remarked on the consequences of the Ukraine war on developments in the Middle East: “Ukraine and Russia supply about 30 percent of the world’s wheat and cereals. So economically, due to the urgent need of Middle Eastern and North African countries for food imports, especially wheat, oilseeds, and livestock and poultry feed, the Ukraine war has directly affected the livelihoods of the people of the region, consequently, it has caused a food crisis and reduced people’s purchasing power. This crisis, if not managed properly, could lead to social unrest in West Asia, and increase dissatisfaction among people”.

Dr. Azam Mollai in an interview with Shafaqna reporter said: “It will become more serious, when we consider the fact that the Ukraine war started at a time when the countries of West Asia had just gone through successive and devastating waves of the Corona pandemic, so their economies are fragile, and the businesses are affected and in a crisis. This has lowered the tolerance threshold of the people and made them extremely vulnerable to new living pressures. Consequently, it seems that the Ukraine war has and will have serious economic and political effects on the West Asian countries.”

She added that Middle East countries’ approach to the Ukraine crisis clearly shows pragmatism and profit-seeking. According to this logic, each of the countries in the region is pursuing its interests in this crisis. And because these interests are not alike, they have no potential for convergence. The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to persuade Russia to provide more support to Iran in The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and also strengthen the “Look East” policy. And because of the hostile approach of the United States and the perfidy of European countries in the case of JCPOA, Iran has no motivation to support them in terms of energy.

Turkey seeks to revive its regional leadership role and tries to encourage Europe to accept Turkey into the EU, and persuade the United States to give it more regional roles by showing its strategic position during the crisis, while taking advantage of Russia in regional disputes.

Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, through the semi-neutrality policy, try to convey the message that The West needs the Arabs of the Persian Gulf and should not play with their goals and interests. Because they are still dissatisfied with President Biden’s National Security Strategy of -reducing their presence and commitments in the Middle East, and the Persian Gulf, leaving them alone with Iran and trying to return to the JCPOA.

