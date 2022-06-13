Afghan Rights Activist: “Taliban seeks to paralyze society by eliminating women” on behalf of Pakistan

SHAFAQNA- Since regaining control of Afghanistan, Taliban has imposed restrictions on women’s employment, education, clothing, and other individual rights, which have provoked widespread reactions nationally and internationally. In recent months, Taliban has closed school gates to girls above the sixth grade and ordered female TV presenters to wear masks while performing.

Accordingly, Adela Mohseni, a women’s rights activist, and an Afghan legal expert told Shafaqna Afghanistan reporter about the Taliban imposing restrictions on women: “women’s issue is not only about the women, but also about men and society as a whole.

With keeping the mothers of a society illiterate, they are keeping 50% of a society illiterate, and aggravating poverty, because women become unemployed can’t contribute to the economic development of families and ultimately to the development of society.”

Ms. Mohseni added: “Pakistani colonialism in Afghanistan can survive through paralyzing the economy of the society by Taliban, and the easiest way to convince naïve people who do not have religious education is the same religious justification in the matter of work, education, and the type of clothing worn by women. Therefore, Pakistani colonialism seeks to paralyze the entire Afghan society by imposing such restrictions. While on Islam, Hazrat Khadijeh (SA), the wife of our Holy Prophet (PBUH) used to trade, and keep Islamic rituals alive by the profit she earned.

subsequently, she added: “Religion is not important to the Taliban, nor do they have in-depth knowledge about it. Islam is not all about women’s Hijab and education, isn’t there any other issue for Taliban to address? This is wrong, Islam has come for the welfare and peace of human beings, Islam never wants the suffering of children, families, and people. Therefore, to Taliban, the women’s issue is a political issue, and it will not be tolerated by people.”

Source: Persian version