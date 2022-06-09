More than 7 in 10 Nigerians Want To Relocate Abroad

SHAFAQNA-A 2021 report published by the African Polling Institute shows that more than 7 in 10 Nigerians are willing to relocate abroad with their family if they have the chance.

As conditions in the country continue to worsen, the desire to leave heightens among the middle class and the poor alike. Almost every Nigerian now focuses on travelling permanently out of the country to secure the integrity of a decent livelihood in saner climes.

This fraction represents about 73 percent of Nigerians who would rather pack their bags than remain in the country where little or no hope remains. In 2019, only about 32 per cent of Nigerians would consider relocating abroad. Hence, between 2019 and 2021, the percentage of those willing to permanently leave the country for greener pastures rose by 41 percentage points.

Indeed, the numbers will continue to rise since citizens have completely lost their trust in today’s government. Nowadays, Nigerians would rather believe their religious or traditional leaders than they would like the government. Furthermore, many more believe that there is no future in or for the country, given the current state of economic and political disrepair the country has slid into.

Source : businessday.ng