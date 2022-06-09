Wales: Cardiff Mosque vandalized while worshipers inside

SHAFAQNA- Cardiff Mosque vandalized while worshipers inside. Footage shows a man throwing a brick at mosque in Cardiff while worshipers were praying inside.

CCTV has captured the moment a man launched a brick at a Welsh mosque, shattering the window while people prayed inside. The incident took place at Rabbaniah Islamic Cultural Centre on Clare Road in Grangetown, Cardiff on Monday, June 6 at approximately 10.15pm.

CCTV footage showed a man walking towards the mosque before throwing a rock at a window of the main entrance, smashing the glass to pieces only minutes away from the late evening prayer. The mosque is a focal point for the five daily congregational prayers as well as a popular supplementary Islamic school catering to over 50 children.

Although no-one was injured, secretary general of Muslim Council of Wales Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed said the incident was a “sad moment for the Muslim community here in Wales” and had left congregants fearful of future attacks and the safety of their children while at the mosque.

Source: IQNA