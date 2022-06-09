Congress of Ayatollah Hakim in Imam Ali’s (A.S) shrine+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The special scientific congress of the late Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad-Saeed al-Tabataba’i al-Hakim started today (Thursday) in the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S).

This congress is held under the supervision of Astan Quds Hussaini.

More than a thousand personalities from Iraq and Arab and non-Arab countries are attending this congress.

Sheikh Abdul Mahdi al-Karbalai: Ayatollah Hakim dedicated himself to serving religion

“The late Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Muhammad-Saeed al-Tabataba’i al-Hakim dedicated himself to serving religion,” the religious trustee of Astan Quds Hussaini said at the opening ceremony of the congress.

Hujjatoeslam Abdul Mahdi al-Karbalai stated: “Ayatollah Hakim was the best Mujahid in the way of religion and helping the believers, and he made many efforts in order to take care of the seminary and its students and enriched the Islamic library with his work.”

Hujjatoeslam Karbalai Representative of Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Karbala

added: “One of our duties is to preserve our heritage, and Astan Quds Hussaini has tried to preserve the memory of the elders by holding active scientific congresses in the fields of research and publishing.”

Sheikh Karbalaei, stating that the seminary of Najaf Ashraf has been a source of radiance of thought for the past hundred years, and this issue indicates the depth of originality and strength of this scientific institution, added: “One of the brilliant pages of this seminary was Ayatollah Hakim. The deceased was very famous for his diligence in writing and devoted himself to teaching science to the youth in the seminary. And he played a great role in the scientific promotion of the seminary’s scholars and strengthened the relationship between the ummah and the seminary and the religious authority.”

