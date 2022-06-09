Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine broadcasts 70 hours of programs on national & Int. channels

SHAFAQNA-The broadcast of over 70 hours of radio and television programs on more than 68 national and international networks coinciding with the celebrations for birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS).

According to Management Office for Audiovisuals of Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine Seyyed Mohammad Mousavikia, “Thirteen national radio networks will be independently stationed at Martyr Qassem Soleimani Radio Studio in the holy Prophet Courtyard for the first time to record and air programs”.

Saying that the programs started on the eve of Hazrat Masoumeh’s birth anniversary (June 1) and will continue until June 11, he named some popular programs aired on national TV channels.

The audiovisuals manager further talked about internationally-broadcast programs during the celebration period, mentioning a number of Persian and Arabic productions. In the international section, there are also programs in Urdu, Arabic, Azeri, Persian, and English that will be aired on international networks such as Sahar TV, Press TV, etc.

The Management Office for News and Modern Media is also gearing up to air the holy shrine programs on social networks in five different languages over the above-mentioned period.

The programs will be broadcast live on official Facebook, YouTube and Instagram pages of Imam Reza holy shrine in Persian, English, Urdu, Azeri, and Arabic. The English-speaking, Azeris, Urdu-speaking, and Arab audience can watch the program every day at 17.30, 18.30, 19.30, and 21 respectively.

The live broadcast of the holy shrine programs on social networks started on May 31 and will continue until June 12.

Source : globe.razavi