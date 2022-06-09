Iran: IAEA resolution political & unconstructive

In the statement issued in response to the Wednesday measure, the Ministry said that the resolution had been prepared following a hasty and unbalanced report by the IAEA director general and based on fabricated information provided by the Zionist regime.

The Islamic Republic of Iran slams the resolution drafted by the US, the UK, France, and Germany as a wrong, political and unconstructive move, the statement said.

The statement further said that Iran, based on an agreement announced on March 5, 2022, has shown its goodwill in cooperation with the IAEA by presenting precise technical data.

It noted that the agency was expected to adopt an independent, impartial, and professional stance in order to take a realistic and constructive measure over the safeguards issues which, as admitted by the IAEA itself, had no proliferation concern, adding that it seems that some parties have forgotten that the past issues had been closed once and for all by the Board of Governors on December 15, 2015.

The foreign ministry statement also referred to Iran’s constructive cooperation with the IAEA over the past years, stressing that the country possesses one of the most transparent peaceful nuclear energy programs among the IAEA member states.

As announced before, the Islamic Republic of Iran has taken reciprocal steps in response to the IAEA’s unconstructive stance. Installing advanced centrifuges and deactivating ultra-safeguards agreement cameras are part of those steps, the statement said.

Source : IRNA