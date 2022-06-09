Iran’s FM: West knows that Iran is not after nukes

Hossein Amirabdollahian made the comment on Wednesday afternoon in his address to top Indian Muslim figures during his trip to the country.

He said the West, during nuclear negotiations with Iran in the past, had been pushing for the country’s recognition of Israel in return for resolving issues over Tehran’s nuclear program.

Of course, Western states, including the US, know that nuclear bombs have no place in Iran’s religious beliefs and the country is not after these weapons, Amirabdollahian said, adding that with such excuses, they sought to pressure Tehran into recognizing the Zionist regime and achieve their goals, but they failed.

The top Iranian diplomat said that his country considers it a duty to make efforts for the liberation of the Holy Quds from Israeli occupation.

Amirabdollahian also highlighted the need for efforts to identify plots aimed at Islamic values.

Source : IRNA