First political call for dissolution of Iraqi parliament and early elections

SHAFAQNA- The New Generation Movement, as the first Iraqi political group, called for the dissolution of parliament and a move towards early parliamentary elections.

Sashwar Abdul Wahid, one of the leaders of the New Generation Movement, tweeted: “Resigning from the current parliament could be the best solution in the light of the current violations of the constitution and non-adherence to the existing schedule in the constitution.”

Abdul Wahid stated: “We, the representatives of the new generation movement, welcome the action of Seyed Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadr movement, and call for the dissolution of the parliament and the move towards early elections.”

Earlier, Sadr’s leader, Seyed Muqtada al-Sadr, called on members of his faction in the Iraqi parliament to submit their resignations to the speaker of parliament, following ongoing disputes with the Shia group’s coordination committee over the formation of a new government.

The political crisis in Iraq has entered its seventh consecutive month since the early parliamentary elections on October 10, and so far, internal and external initiatives and mediations have not been useful in bringing the views of the parties to the crisis closer, namely the Sadr movement and the Coordination Committee of Shia groups. And Sadr, who has won the most seats in parliament, continues to oppose the formation of a coalition government, like the seven after 2003, and calls for the formation of a national majority government, which is opposed by the Coordinating Council.

Source: Shafaqna Persian