Bahraini ambassador handed over credentials copy to the Syrian FM

SHAFAQNA- Syrian Foreign Minister Faysal Mikdad received a copy of the credentials of Waheed Mubarak Sayyar, Bahrain’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Damascus.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that al-Mikdad spoke with al-Sayyar about relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen relations.

Al-Mikdad stressed Syria’s commitment to establishing the best relations with Bahrain and all the Arab brotherly countries.

Al-Mikdad stressed the need for co-operation to meet common challenges.

Al-Sayyar also stressed Bahrain’s efforts to strengthen relations with Syria and develop joint cooperation with the country in all fields. He said his country supported Syria’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and opposed interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Source: Shafaqna Persian