Saudi Arabia: Western pilgrims no longer able to book Hajj through travel agencies

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia rules Western pilgrims no longer able to book Hajj through travel agencies and they must now apply through a government website.

After months of uncertainty amongst aspiring pilgrims in Western countries due to Saudi authorities’ silence on the places allocated to them, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj confirmed this week that those from “Europe, America and Australia” must apply for their space via the government’s Motawif website.

Following that new process, those selected would win their place through an “automated lottery” system, after which they can book and purchase their transport and accommodation directly with the Saudi government.

Riyadh’s decision signifies a major overnight change which essentially scraps the decades-old system of using approved travel agencies to register, book and pay for Hajj packages, accommodation and permits.

Source : middleeastmonitor