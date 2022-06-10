English
Representatives of Sadr faction sign resignation letter

SHAFAQNA- Representatives of the Sadr faction in the Al-Hananeh area of ​​Najaf Ashraf signed their resignation letter just hours after the request of their leader Seyed Muqtada al-Sadr.

A statement from Sadr’s office said: “All representatives of the Sadr faction, without exception, have signed their resignation from the Iraqi parliament.”

At the end of the statement, it is stated that the deputies have submitted their resignation to Seyed Muqtada al-Sadr.

The leader of the Sadr faction, Sayed Muqtada al-Sadr, yesterday called on their members in the Iraqi parliament to prepare their resignation papers to be submitted to the speaker of parliament, following ongoing disputes with the Shia group’s coordination committee over the formation of a new government.

“If the Sadr faction is an obstacle to forming a government, all members of the parliamentary faction are ready to resign,” Sadr said in a statement.

The leader of the Sadr faction continued: “The parliamentary majority is for us and not for others. We decided to stay in the parliamentary opposition to provide an opportunity for others to form a government. Today, the Sadr faction is ready to resign from parliament. We have two options; Parliamentary opposition or resignation.”

Sadr stressed: “Reform in the country is possible only through the government of the national majority, and the current political stalemate is a sham.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

