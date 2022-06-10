UK: Judge declared gov’t Rwanda policy is ‘irrational’

SHAFAQNA- The British government’s controversial plan to send migrants arriving illegally in Britain to Rwanda is unsafe and irrational, lawyers told the High Court in London .

The government announced in April it had struck a deal to send potentially tens of thousands of asylum seekers to the East African nation in a bid to undermine people-smuggling networks, and stem the flow of migrants risking their lives by crossing the English Channel in small boats from Europe.

The first flight to Rwanda was expected to leave on 14 June, and an initial group of migrants were sent formal letters informing them they would be deported, the government said last week.

At the High Court, lawyers representing some of those migrants, along with charities and a trade union, asked for an injunction to stop the flight going ahead, saying the government’s position was based on false assurances about Rwanda’s ability to offer protection to asylum seekers and process their claims.

“The pleaded case by the Secretary of State that Rwanda provides safe asylum is irrational,” said Raza Hussain, the lawyer acting for Care4Calais, Detention Action, and the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), which represents civil servants in Britain’s Home Office (interior ministry).

Source: middleeastmonitor