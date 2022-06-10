Human rights groups express ‘deep concerns’ over Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Several human rights groups have voiced “deep concerns” over USA’s President Joe Biden’s touted trip to Saudi Arabia and possible meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, warning such a visit could encourage violations of human rights in the absence of commitments from Riyadh.

Biden confirmed last week he was considering a trip to the kingdom – a stark reversal after he called for Riyadh to be made a “pariah” during his campaign for the presidency.

The oil-rich nation’s powerful crown prince, stands accused by US intelligence of ordering the murder of Middle East Eye columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was dismembered by Saudi agents in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate in 2018. The accusation is vehemently denied by Riyadh, which has also been accused of wide-ranging rights abuses at home.

