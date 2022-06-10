English
Bahrain: Al-Wefaq’s Leader calls on authorities to empty prisons of political detainees

SHAFAQNA- Prominent Al-Wefaq Leader Sayed Taher Al-Mousawi called on the Bahraini authorities to empty prisons of political detainees, noting that the number of political detainees now is much lower than it was in 2001.

He said in a tweet that political prisoners in 2001 were about 2,600 prisoners, and the number now is “less than half of that number,” asking why the authorities refused to whitewash prisons and release political detainees.

A campaign launched by social media activists involving hundreds of citizens called for the release of all political detainees, especially with the outbreak of tuberculosis among detainees who are living in very poor health conditions.

Source: bahrainmirror

