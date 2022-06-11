UN calls on Saudi Arabia to free relatives of former spy chief

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Working Group called on Saudi Arabia to immediately release the jailed adult children and son-in-law of former top Saudi intelligence official Saad Al-Jabri, who lives in exile.

In 2020, a Saudi court jailed Omar and Sarah Al-Jabri for money laundering and conspiracy to escape the kingdom unlawfully, charges they deny. They were arrested in Riyadh while Jabri’s son-in-law Salem Almuzaini was detained in Dubai and then flown to Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter and close ally of the United States.

The governments of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Riyadh said previously all the applicable legal procedures were followed throughout the case, and they were accorded all of their rights, including representation by counsel. The charges on which the Jabri siblings were convicted of were not related to the case against their father, it said.

Source: reuters