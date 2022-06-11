English
Covering a robotic finger with living skin

SHAFAQNA FUTURE-  A team from the University of Tokyo are bringing androids one major step closer to reality by crafting actual skin for their frames.

The method not only gave a robotic finger skin-like texture, but also water-repellent and self-healing functions.

In this process, the robotic parts are submerged in a vat of jelly, and come out with living skin tissue covering them.

The skin allows for the finger to move and bend like a human finger, and cuts can even be healed by applying a sheet of gel.

The finger is submerged in a cylinder filled with the jelly – a solution of collagen and human dermal fibroblasts, the two main components that make up the skin’s connective tissues.

Source: euronews

