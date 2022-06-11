Aljazeera: Investigation into Al Jazeera journalist’s killing progressing, but slowly

SHAFAQNA-One month has passed since Israeli forces killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, but accountability remains elusive.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing, while wearing a clearly marked press vest and helmet, was followed by widespread calls for a thorough and independent investigation by politicians and human rights organisations.

Thirty days later, the push for an international investigation into the killing is progressing, albeit slowly.

On May 26, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network announced it has assigned a legal team to refer Abu Akleh’s case to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

In a statement, Al Jazeera said it will “follow every path to achieve justice for Shireen, and ensure those responsible for her killing are brought to justice and held accountable in all international justice and legal platforms and courts”.

Al Jazeera’s legal coalition is currently preparing a case dossier to be submitted to ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan.

Source : aljazeera