English
International Shia News Agency

Aljazeera: Investigation into Al Jazeera journalist’s killing progressing, but slowly

0
Investigation into Al Jazeera journalist ’s killing

SHAFAQNA-One month has passed since Israeli forces killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, but accountability remains elusive.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing, while wearing a clearly marked press vest and helmet, was followed by widespread calls for a thorough and independent investigation by politicians and human rights organisations.

Thirty days later, the push for an international investigation into the killing is progressing, albeit slowly.

On May 26, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera Media Network announced it has assigned a legal team to refer Abu Akleh’s case to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

In a statement, Al Jazeera said it will “follow every path to achieve justice for Shireen, and ensure those responsible for her killing are brought to justice and held accountable in all international justice and legal platforms and courts”.

Al Jazeera’s legal coalition is currently preparing a case dossier to be submitted to ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan.

 

Source : aljazeera

Related posts

USA: Republican Senator calls for probe into killing of Al-Jazeera’s Journalist

asadian

Al-Jazeera assigns legal team to refer killing of Shireen Abu Akleh to ICC

asadian

USA’s Secretary of State urges Israel to conclude probe into the killing of Palestinian Journalist

asadian

Palestinian official: Israeli forces deliberately shot Abu Akleh

asadian

Weapons expert concludes Israeli soldier targeted Shireen Abu Akleh

asadian

Israel denied Spanish member of EU Parliament to enter Palestine

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.