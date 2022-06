SHAFAQNA- The number of Syrians who get German citizenship was three times higher in 2021 .

The overall number of foreigners who became naturalised Germans grew 20% in 2021, reaching roughly 131,600, the Federal Statistical Office said. Of those, 19,100 were Syrians who became German citizens.

While, in general, a person has to live in Germany for at least eight years to qualify for citizenship, the majority of Syrians qualified earlier – on average after 6.5 years.