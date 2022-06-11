Ammar Hakim: Imam Ridha’s (AS) lifestyle is a great lesson to turn challenges into a launching pad

SHAFAQNA- Ammar Hakim, Head of the Iraqi National Forces Coalition, described Imam Ridha (AS) as a great lesson in turning pressures and challenges into a launching pad.

Hakim said in a statement: “On the blessed anniversary of the birth of Imam Ridha (AS), we should pause in the his life to see how he dealt with the challenges faced during his Imamate and how, with his wisdom, he was able to turn these challenges, obstacles, and pressures into opportunities to consolidate the original way he had received from his pure ancestors.”

He added: “In the life of the Imam, it is a great lesson for us to turn pressures and challenges into opportunities and starting points towards strengthening our national duty to serve the nation and the homeland.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian