English
International Shia News Agency

Ammar Hakim: Imam Ridha’s (AS) lifestyle is a great lesson to turn challenges into a launching pad

0

SHAFAQNA- Ammar Hakim, Head of the Iraqi National Forces Coalition, described Imam Ridha (AS) as a great lesson in turning pressures and challenges into a launching pad.

Hakim said in a statement: “On the blessed anniversary of the birth of Imam Ridha (AS), we should pause in the his life to see how he dealt with the challenges faced during his Imamate and how, with his wisdom, he was able to turn these challenges, obstacles, and pressures into opportunities to consolidate the original way he had received from his pure ancestors.”

He added: “In the life of the Imam, it is a great lesson for us to turn pressures and challenges into opportunities and starting points towards strengthening our national duty to serve the nation and the homeland.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian 

Related posts

Ammar Hakim remains Iraqi National Wisdom Movement head

asadian

Iraq: Ammar Hakim calls for formation of a balanced government in his meeting with PM

asadian

Iraq: In a meeting with US Ambassador, Ammar Hakim stresses need to consult to resolve region’s problems

asadian

Iraq: Ammar Hakim meets with Sadr’s political delegation

asadian

Ammar Hakim offers his condolences on demise of Allamah Hassanzadeh Amoli

asadian

Hakim: Our most important goal is driving American troops out of Iraq

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.